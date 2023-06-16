ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Value of Fines

Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Value of Fines

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Worldwide

Illinois Legislature Advances Proposed Amendment To Right To Privacy In The Workplace Act Proskauer Rose LLP On May 8, 2023, the Illinois legislature passed Senate Bill 1515 (the "Amendment"), which would amend the Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act (820 ILCS § 55) to mandate a specified...

Anonymization And The GDPR – Clarity From The European Courts? Not So Fast! Foley Hoag LLP As we've written about before, the question of anonymization can be tricky. When is something "anonymized" or merely "de-identified" or "pseudonymous" — and when does it matter? This is a particularly...

Big Data Analytics Privacy Law Considerations WilmerHale This practice note is intended to give privacy practitioners a framework for thinking about the legal issues surrounding Big Data, such as those relating to privacy, data security...

When Should A Business Post Two Different Website Privacy Policies? Klein Moynihan Turco LLP Website privacy policies are essential for keeping users informed of the personal information collection, usage and sharing practices of website operators.

FTC Issues Policy Statement On Biometric Information, Signaling A New Enforcement Priority Wiley Rein At the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC or Commission) May 2023 Open Commission Meeting, the FTC voted unanimously to approve a Policy Statement on Biometric Information and Section 5 of the FTC Act (the Policy Statement).