The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, initiated an investigation of the ChatGPT owned by OpenAl OpCo, LLC., to determine if the application complies with the Data Protection Statute.

This is a warning given by the Authority to all Artificial Intelligence based apps or platforms, that consumers' rights are not just the ones included within the Consumer Protection Statute, but also, that all providers must observe the Data Protection Statute.

