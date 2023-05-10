ARTICLE

European Union: May The Enforcement Be With You: Reflections On Five Years Of GDPR (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, Claude-Etienne Armingaud, Eleonora Curreri, and Camille Scarparo celebrate the fifth anniversary of GDPR accompanied with lawyers from our European offices; Thomas Nietsch and Andreas Müller (Berlin), Nóirín McFadden (London), and Gianmarco Marani (Milan). They reflect on how embedded GDPR has become in the cultural scene and with private enforcement. They also touch on the future for UK GDPR and the Data Protection and Digital Information (No.2) Bill.

May the enforcement be with you!

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.