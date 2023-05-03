Last month, Kristin Bryan and Kyle Fath discussed the rapidly evolving realm of biometric data law and offered unique perspectives, both from advisory and litigation standpoints, on the complex challenges and concerns associated with the privacy in the area of biometrics.

Kristin and Kyle discuss biometric data and the current and forthcoming legal and regulatory landscape, including the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act ("BIPA"), a summary of litigation and regulatory trends, with a focus on BIPA class action litigation, and how to provide practical and actionable advice to your business teams in the development, acquisition, or licensing of biometrics or biometrics-adjacent technology.

