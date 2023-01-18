United States:
HIPAA Doesn't Cover Everything – What Journalists Need To Know About Healthcare Privacy
18 January 2023
WilmerHale
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partner Kirk J. Nahra, co-chair of WilmerHale's Big Data
practice and Cybersecurity and Privacy practice, recently spoke
with the National Press Foundation (NPF) about what journalists
need to know about healthcare privacy. Kirk briefed NPF's data
privacy fellows on what they should know as tech journalists about
the complexities of HIPAA.
Read the full article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
5 Data Privacy Law Trends That Will Continue Into 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
The start of the new year is typically when we look to the future — and to the past. The current economic uncertainty can make it even harder for companies to develop their 2023 privacy and data...
2023 Privacy And Data Security Resolutions
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
As you consider the end of the year and beginning of a new year, we in Taft's Privacy and Data Security Practice thought to provide you with a simple list of data protection...
Learning From Data Breach Cases To Reduce Legal Risk
Rothwell, Figg, Ernst & Manbeck, P.C.
The average cost of a data breach is on the rise. According to the 2022 ForgeRock Consumer Identity Breach Report, the average cost in 2021 of recovering from a data breach in the U.S. is $9.5 million...