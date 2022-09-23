ARTICLE

In 2023, a number of state data protection laws will be coming into effect and a number of entities who previously were not subject to data security and data privacy obligations will soon be within the scope of these laws. Below, please find (1) a count down clock to the new state data protection law effective dates; and (2) a chart outlining when an entity is in the applicable state data protection law's scope.

State Law Countdown Effective Date California Privacy Rights Act T-Minus 3 Months January 1, 2023 Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act T-Minus 3 Months January 1, 2023 Colorado Privacy Act T-Minus 9 Months July 1, 2023 Connecticut Act Concerning Personal Data Privacy and Online Monitoring T-Minus 9 Months July 1, 2023 Utah Consumer Privacy Act T-Minus 14 Months December 31, 2023

State Avenue. Global Gross Revenue Processing of Personal Information (State Residents) Sale of Personal Information California OVER $25 million OR Buying, selling, or sharing 100,000 or more California consumers' personal information OR 50% of annual gross revenue from selling California consumers' personal information Colorado N/A Processing 100,000 or more Colorado consumers' personal information OR 25,000 Colorado consumers and receiving any profit Virginia N/A Processing 100,000 or more Virginia consumers' personal information OR 25,000 Virginia consumers and deriving 50% of annual, gross revenue from selling Connecticut N/A Processed 100,000 or more Connecticut consumer' personal information OR 25,000 Connecticut consumers and deriving 25% of annual, global gross revenue from selling Utah $25,000,000 or more & Processing 100,000 or more Utah consumers' personal information OR 25,000 Utah consumers and deriving 50% of annual, global gross revenue from selling

Businesses that are possibly in the scope of any of the below referenced laws should begin the front-end compliance work soon (if they have not already) and the Benesch Data Protection Team stands by to assist for any such needs. If you would like to discuss the applicability and / or requirements of the state data protection laws, do not hesitate to reach out.

