United States:
2022 DSIR Report Deeper Dive: Personal Data Deletion
17 August 2022
BakerHostetler
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Data Security Incident Response Report features insights and
metrics from 1,270+ incidents that members of the firm's DADM
Practice Group helped clients manage in 2021.
This episode takes us deeper into personal data deletion.
Questions & Comments: jsherer@bakerlaw.com and nsterling@bakerlaw.com
Subscribe to BakerHosts
Apple Podcast |
Google Podcast | iHeartRadio | Spotify |
Stitcher |
TuneIn
Download Episode Transcript
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
Privacy Policies – Some Simple Lessons
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP
Online privacy policies are ubiquitous. Sometimes they are mandated by law – that's been the case in California for years – and a variety of other states and federal agencies...
Are You Ready For The New State Privacy Laws (And The Old Ones)?
Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green
Here's an update on recent state data privacy law developments. Currently California and Nevada have privacy laws in effect, and the California law is set for a significant update effective as of January 1, 2023 as a result of the...