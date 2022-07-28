United States:
2022 DSIR Report Deeper Dive: Class Action Jurisprudence (Podcast)
28 July 2022
BakerHostetler
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Data Security Incident Response Report features insights and
metrics from 1,270+ incidents that members of the firm's DADM
Practice Group helped clients manage in 2021.
This episode takes us deeper into class certification
jurisprudence.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
Coming Soon: A Federal Privacy Policy Mandate
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
Recently, a bipartisan coalition in Congress introduced a federal privacy bill, known as the American Data Privacy and Protection Act ("ADPPA"). The bill would, if passed, represent a sweeping change...
Connecticut's Data Privacy Law
Keating, Meuthing & Klekamp PLL
The new Connecticut data privacy law—inconveniently titled "An Act Concerning Personal Data Privacy and Online Monitoring" (hereinafter referred to as "CPDPA") was signed into law...