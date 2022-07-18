ARTICLE

In this episode of Trying 2 Win, Sara Lincoln and Tricia Derr, co-founders of the law firm Lincoln Derr, discuss the forensics of civil cases — specifically the "DNA" left behind by smartphones, apps, photographs, and more — and how attorneys can leverage that DNA at trial. "As a lawyer, you should be thinking about [data] and all the different ways that information could be available to you," Tricia says.

