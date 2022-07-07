United States:
2022 DSIR Report Deeper Dive: Forensics (Podcast)
07 July 2022
BakerHostetler
The Data Security Incident Response Report features insights and
metrics from 1,270+ incidents that members of the firm's DADM
Practice Group helped clients manage in 2021.
This episode takes us deeper into forensics.
