DataBreachToday.com reported "The alleged hacker posted a ransom note on the ministry's website, seeking a payment in bitcoin to not publish exfiltrated data, the state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported the same day, citing a ministry representative. The representative reportedly told the agency that personal data of all website users was protected." The June 6, 2022 report entitled "Russian Ministry of Construction Website Hacked- Hacker Demands Ransom; Ministry Says Personal Data of Users Secure" included these comments:

The alleged hackers seek a ransom of 1 million rubles ($16,000), a local news agency reported on Sunday night. The ransom note indicates that the hack, likely perpetrated by the DumpForums.com team, requires the ministry to pay the ransom by Tuesday, according to news agency Kommersant.

