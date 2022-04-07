ARTICLE

In WestLaw Today, Meghan Stoppel analyzes the momentum gathering around state privacy laws and how businesses can engage in the rulemaking process and prepare for AGs' expanding authority. More here.

Originally Published by WestLaw Today

