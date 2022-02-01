Each year on January 28th, the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) celebrates International Data Privacy Day. It was a day created to establish awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data, and enabling trust. It is also a good opportunity for organizations to review their practices at the beginning of the year to make sure they are compliant and ready for challenges of the year to come.

With ransomware attacks, data breaches, and other security incidents continuing to rise, this is an area that demands serious attention now more than ever. So without further ado, here is our list of the top ways to prepare your organization on this International Data Privacy Day:

Verify that your critical data is being backed up regularly, stored offsite, and capable of being restored quickly to protect against damage by ransomware attacks.

Audit all systems to ensure they are fully patched and running the latest version of software to mitigate the risk of a cybersecurity attack due to open vulnerabilities.

Purchase cyber liability insurance to cover privacy event expenses for incidents like data breaches or ransomware attacks, as well as potential liability for third-party claims, or review your existing policy to ensure it provides adequate coverage for your organization's risk.

Taking proactive steps like these will give your organization the best chance to protect against the ever-increasing cybersecurity threat landscape and the confidence to use data to add value rather than be afraid of it.

