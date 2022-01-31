ARTICLE

Data Privacy Detective Podcast · Top 5 Tracks – Data Privacy Day 2022

Ransomware attacks, data breaches, digital theft are on the rise. Who are the cyber-criminals? Can they be traced? And what can a company do to minimize risk and respond to an incident? Joining us for a tour of the dark side of the digital age is Bill Corbitt, Vice President of Digital Forensics and Incident Response at Intersec Worldwide.

Janus was the Roman god of doors, gates, and transitions. He needed two faces to look in both directions – life and death, past and future. Internet browsers allow us to access and gaze across the internet, but at the same time, they are watching us, recording what we do while browsing. In this podcast episode, Jeff Bermant, founder and CEO of the browser Cocoon, joins us to explore how browsers and privacy intersect.

Home is our private place. But in the digital age, how private are our homes? And what can we do to protect our privacy from home invaders? Sixty-six percent of us rate our highest privacy concern as being viewed through cameras in our own homes, according to a safehome.org June 2021 survey. Learn in this podcast episode how home devices are watching, listening, collecting, and sharing our personal data and steps we can take to limit unwanted intrusions. Terry Rankhorn, a 22-year FBI veteran and founder of Rankhorn & Associates, discusses home and business sweeps to protect clients' personal data and safety.

This is a true story of a phone scam on May 2021. The Data Privacy Detective got a call on the home landline.

Kentucky is perhaps the first state to adopt a comprehensive anti-doxing statute that creates a civil tort of doxing and provides explicit criminal penalties for defined doxing conduct. It allows Kentucky residents to sue someone for intentionally disseminating their personal identifying information (PII) with an intent to intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass, or frighten a person or immediate family or household member. In this podcast episode, Justin Fowles, an attorney in Frost Brown Todd LLC's Louisville, Kentucky office, shares key insights on what the new law contains and could mean for individuals' and businesses' online behavior.

