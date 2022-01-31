Data Privacy Detective Podcast · Top 5 Tracks – Data Privacy Day 2022
Episode 68 – Catching Cyber-Criminals With Digital Forensics
Ransomware attacks, data breaches, digital theft are on the
rise. Who are the cyber-criminals? Can they be traced? And what can
a company do to minimize risk and respond to an incident? Joining
us for a tour of the dark side of the digital age is Bill Corbitt,
Vice President of Digital Forensics and Incident Response at
Intersec Worldwide.
Episode 64 – The Two Faces of Browsers and Our Privacy Options
Janus was the Roman god of doors, gates, and transitions. He
needed two faces to look in both directions – life and death,
past and future. Internet browsers allow us to access and gaze
across the internet, but at the same time, they are watching us,
recording what we do while browsing. In this podcast episode, Jeff
Bermant, founder and CEO of the browser Cocoon, joins us to explore
how browsers and privacy intersect.
Episode 72 – Personal Privacy Within Your Home
Home is our private place. But in the digital age, how private
are our homes? And what can we do to protect our privacy from home
invaders? Sixty-six percent of us rate our highest privacy concern
as being viewed through cameras in our own homes, according to a
safehome.org June 2021 survey. Learn in this podcast episode how
home devices are watching, listening, collecting, and sharing our
personal data and steps we can take to limit unwanted intrusions.
Terry Rankhorn, a 22-year FBI veteran and founder of Rankhorn &
Associates, discusses home and business sweeps to protect
clients' personal data and safety.
Episode 66 – Phone Scams and You
This is a true story of a phone scam on May 2021. The Data
Privacy Detective got a call on the home landline.
Episode 71 – Doxing and Kentucky's Pioneering Anti-Doxing Statute
Kentucky is perhaps the first state to adopt a comprehensive
anti-doxing statute that creates a civil tort of doxing and
provides explicit criminal penalties for defined doxing conduct. It
allows Kentucky residents to sue someone for intentionally
disseminating their personal identifying information (PII) with an
intent to intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass, or frighten a person
or immediate family or household member. In this podcast
episode,
Justin Fowles, an attorney in Frost Brown Todd LLC's
Louisville, Kentucky office, shares key insights on what the new
law contains and could mean for individuals' and
businesses' online behavior.
