On this International Data Privacy Day (please celebrate responsibly), Taft's Privacy and Data Security practice is pleased to announce we will soon be launching a mobile application that will allow users to:

Stay up-to-date on data security and privacy news, developments, and events.

Get daily tips on privacy and security compliance and best practices.

Access content from Taft's Privacy and Data Security attorneys, including helpful checklists and other resources.

Search for Taft Privacy and Data Security attorneys and easily contact our team.

The app will be available to download through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

In this increasingly mobile and fast-paced world, we want to make it even easier to access helpful information on the constantly changing privacy and security landscape. Look for a launch announcement from our team within the next month. In the meantime, stay connected and ensure that you don't miss out on any updates by subscribing to this blog and following Taft's social media channels.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.