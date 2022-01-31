United States:
2022 Federal And State Privacy Developments (Podcast)
31 January 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
On this special episode, Jessica Rich and Paul Singer discuss
privacy developments they are watching this year on both the
federal and state fronts.
