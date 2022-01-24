United States:
Legislating Data Privacy Series: A Conversation With Consumer Reports' Maureen Mahoney (Podcast)
24 January 2022
Husch Blackwell LLP
In the tenth episode of our Legislating Data Privacy podcast
series, we talk with Maureen Mahoney, Senior Policy Analyst at
Consumer Reports – a leading consumer privacy advocate.
Maureen's areas of focus include state data privacy, security,
and data breach notification legislation; state right to repair
legislation; and robocalls policy. Maureen is ubiquitous on
emerging state privacy laws, having commented and testified on
state privacy laws from coast to coast.
In this episode, Maureen discusses Consumer Reports' role in
the state privacy legislative process, her work on various state
bills, and Consumer Reports' model bill.
Click here to listen to the full interview.
