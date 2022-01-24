In the tenth episode of our Legislating Data Privacy podcast series, we talk with Maureen Mahoney, Senior Policy Analyst at Consumer Reports – a leading consumer privacy advocate. Maureen's areas of focus include state data privacy, security, and data breach notification legislation; state right to repair legislation; and robocalls policy. Maureen is ubiquitous on emerging state privacy laws, having commented and testified on state privacy laws from coast to coast.

In this episode, Maureen discusses Consumer Reports' role in the state privacy legislative process, her work on various state bills, and Consumer Reports' model bill.

Click here to listen to the full interview.