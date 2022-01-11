In case you missed it, below are recent posts from Consumer Privacy World covering the latest developments on data privacy, security and innovation. Please reach out to the authors if you are interested in additional information.
Squire Patton Boggs Named a World Leader in Data Protection by Global Data Review | Consumer Privacy World
2021 Year in Review: Biometric and AI Litigation | Consumer Privacy World
FTC Warns Companies to Remediate Log4j Cyber Vulnerability | Consumer Privacy World
A Case Study in Appropriately Responding to the Log4J Cybersecurity Vulnerability | Consumer Privacy World
Webinar: Defending Work-Product Status and Attorney-Client Privilege of Forensic Reports January 11 at 2 pm EST | Consumer Privacy World
Consumer Protection Cases and Policy To Watch In 2022: CPW's Eric Troutman and Kyle Dull Talk to Law360 | Consumer Privacy World
Federal Magistrate Judge Rejects Asserted Lack of Article III Standing as Basis to Strike Class Allegations in Privacy Litigation | Consumer Privacy World
Digital Communications Market Access Tool Launched on a Free Trial Basis | Consumer Privacy World
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.