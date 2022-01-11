ARTICLE

Which States Will Consider CCPA-Like Consumer Privacy Bills In 2022? Husch Blackwell LLP At least fifteen state legislatures are poised to consider CCPA-like consumer privacy legislation in 2022 with lawmakers.

French Data Protection Authority CNIL On A Hunt For Cookies Cooley LLP France's data protection authority (CNIL) has proved again its determination to continue its enforcement strategy by issuing some 30 new formal notices to comply with its new guidelines on cookies on December 14, 2021.

Privacy Policies For Websites And Mobile Applications Klein Moynihan Turco LLP In addition to ensuring that your online data collection activities comply with relevant laws, a well-written privacy policy can form a key feature of your online business strategy.

FTC 2022 Regulatory Priorities To Include Privacy And Security Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton As we look to 2022, a question on many companies' minds is what actions we will see from the FTC. Two recent developments are important on that front.

Why Your Sweepstakes Promotion Needs A Privacy Policy Klein Moynihan Turco LLP Promotional contests, giveaways, and sweepstakes are invaluable tools for businesses looking to attract new customers and build a customer database.