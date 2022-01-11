In May 2018, the European Union adopted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to provide sweeping data protections for consumers. It didn't take long before this type of regulation made its way to the US, first landing in California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and similar laws are now rolling out in Virginia, Colorado, and soon many other states.

Listen to this 9 minute part one of a two-part podcast where LB3 Partners Deb Boehling and Laura McDonald talk with TC2's Joe Schmidt about what these Acts mean for enterprise buyers of technology.

Learn more in this three-part follow-up article from Deb and Laura.

Originally published August 2, 2021 .

