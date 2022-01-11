In this 6 minute part two of the two-part podcast, LB3 Partners Deb Boehling and Laura McDonald discuss with TC2's Joe Schmidt what new state data protection Acts mean for enterprise buyers of technology. Laura and Deb outline the contracting obligations enterprises must follow to comply with these Acts ... and failure to comply could cost you plenty.

Learn more in this three-part follow-up article from Deb and Laura.

Originally published August 2, 2021 .

