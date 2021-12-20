United States:
Comparing The Data Protection Assessment Requirements Across The Next Generation Of U.S. State Privacy Laws
20 December 2021
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
What is a data protection impact assessment (DPIA)?
A data protection impact assessment or data protection
assessment (DPIA) is a form of risk assessment that is designed to
help organizations identify, analyze and minimize the privacy risks
associated with their data collection, use, retention, and
disclosure practices.
The DPIA is a familiar concept for those versed in the General
Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which mandates DPIAs for any
"high risk" processing as a part of the "privacy by
design" principle.
Historically, consumer privacy laws in the United States did not
mandate the performance of DPIAs, but that is about to change.
The chart below explains:
- When a business must conduct a DPIA under each of the new
laws,
- The required content, and
- Whether the DPIA will be subject to compulsory disclosure.
Data Protection Impact Assessment
|
Privacy law
|
DPIA triggers
|
Required content
|
Compulsory disclosure?
|
Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VDCPA),
in force Jan 1, 2023
|
"Heightened risk of harm"
VDCPA requires controllers1 to prepare DPIAs for any
activities that present a "heightened risk of harm" to
consumers.
Definition
"Heightened risk of harm" is not defined, however,
DPIAs are specifically mandated for:
- Targeted advertising;
- Sales of personal data;
- Processing personal data for profiling which creates certain
risks for consumers (including unfair or deceptive treat; unlawful
disparate treatment; financial, physical, or reputational injury;
and other risks); and
- Processing sensitive data.2
|
Benefits v risks
The DPIA must "identify and weigh the benefits that
may flow, directly and indirectly, from the processing to the
controller, the consumer, other stakeholders, and the public
against the potential risks to the rights of the consumer
associated with such processing, as mitigated by safeguards that
can be employed by the controller to reduce such
risks."3
Conducting and documenting the DPIA
In conducting and documenting the DPIA, controllers must
consider:
"[t]he use of de-identified data and the reasonable
expectations of consumers, as well as the context of the processing
and the relationship between the controller and the consumer whose
personal data will be processed."4
|
Government Investigations
Upon request by the state Attorney General, in connection with an
investigation, controllers must disclose any DPIAs relevant to the
investigation.5
Privilege waiver?
The disclosure of a DPIA does not constitute a waiver of any
attorney-client privilege or work-product protection that might
otherwise exist with respect to the assessment and any information
contained in the assessment.6
Confidentiality
The disclosures will be deemed confidential and exempted from
state public inspection and copying law (i.e., State FOIA
laws).7
|
Colorado Privacy Act (CPA), in force Jul 1,
2023
|
Closely Mirrors VDCPA
Like the VDCPA, the CPA requires controllers to conduct DPIAs for
any activities that present a heightened risk of harm to consumers,
and specifically mandates DPIAs in the same contexts as the
VDCPA.8
Unlike the VDCPA, the risk of reputational injury would not
warrant a DPIA in the context of profiling.
|
Required Content Mirrors VDCPA
The content requirements for DPIAs under the CPA mirror those of
the VDCPA.
|
Mirrors VDCPA
The disclosure requirements for DPIAs under the CPA mirror those
of the VDCPA.
|
California Privacy Regulations Act (CPRA), in
force Jan 1, 2023
|
"Significant Risk"
Within the rulemaking provisions of the CPRA, the Attorney General
is charged with the issuance of regulations requiring risk
assessments for processing activities that present
"significant risk" to consumers' privacy or
security.9 Therefore, this requirement may be
added by the July 1, 2022 deadline for adopting final
regulations.
Definition
"Significant risk" is not defined in the CPRA but may be
fleshed out by the regulations.
|
Required Content Mirrors the GDPR
A "risk assessment" required under the CPRA
must:
- indicate whether the processing involves sensitive personal
information, and
- identify and weigh the benefits resulting from the processing
to the business, the consumer, other stakeholders, and the public,
against the potential risks to the rights of the consumer
associated with such processing, with the goal of restricting or
prohibiting such processing if the risks to the privacy of the
consumer outweigh the benefits resulting from processing to the
consumer, the business, other stakeholders, and the
public.10
|
Submission to CPPA
Businesses will be required to submit their "risk
assessments" to the California Privacy Protection Agency on a
regular basis.11
Further reporting?
Again, we expect that the DPIA reporting requirements will be
expanded by the regulations.
Adapting an existing privacy program to meet the new
requirements
|
|
The good news for organizations seeking to understand how to
adapt their privacy programs to these new laws is that the data
protection assessment requirements of these laws are similar enough
that organizations will likely not need to develop separate DPIA
policies and procedures to address each law.
|
Updates and Alerts
- Stay tuned, as a future alert will address the steps
organizations can take to successfully conduct and document a
DPIA.
- Be sure to follow our alerts as we continue to examine other
key aspects of the next generation of U.S. state privacy laws and
steps that companies can undertake to begin addressing them.
- Our prior alerts are
available here.
