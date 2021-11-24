ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In case you missed it, below is a summary of recent posts from CPW. Please feel free to reach out if you are interested in additional information on any of the developments covered.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States

Washington, D.C., Becomes The First Mover On The Uniform Personal Data Protection Act Perkins Coie LLP This past summer, we reported on the July 2021 vote by the Uniform Law Commission (ULC) to approve the Uniform Personal Data Protection Act (UPDPA)...

CPRA Amended And Updates Regarding The CDPA Squire Patton Boggs LLP Last month, we reported on the California Privacy Protection Agency's ("CPPA") engagement of an Executive Director and its proposal for a rulemaking framework. The CPPA's efforts are assisted...

The European Commission Publishes Comprehensive Contractual Clauses For Use In Data Transfers From Europe Sunstein In June, the European Commission published the final version of a new set of standard contractual clauses (SCCs) that can be used to comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (the "GDPR").

GLBA Safeguards Gets A Makeover: Why It Matters For Businesses With Customer Information Kelley Drye & Warren LLP In a much-anticipated announcement last week, the FTC amended the GLBA Safeguards Rule, and proposed a further amendment requiring certain financial institutions to provide the FTC with notice in the event of certain security events.

CCPA Enforcement Priorities Include Loyalty And Rewards Programs Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) The California Attorney General continues to bring enforcement actions relating to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).