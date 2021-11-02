On October 19, 2021, Sidley partner Alan Raul engaged in a fireside chat with Julie Brill, Corporate Vice President, Chief Privacy Officer, and Deputy General Counsel of Microsoft at the Reuters Events' Legal Leaders 2021 Conference. The discussion covered topics such as how organizations can be equipped to comply with data regulations, preparing for a new wave of privacy and data protection regulations, and perspectives on global data protection regulation abroad and in the U.S.

