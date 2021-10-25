self

Businesses today are data driven and data dependent, but the rules that govern how data can be used and shared across borders are becoming increasingly tricky for international organizations to navigate, subject to constantly evolving and often conflicting requirements in each region. None more so than in Europe, where changes over the past 18 months—including updated versions of the EU's Standard Contractual Clauses for cross-border data transfer—have raised new sets of questions for organizations seeking to comply with the rules for moving personal data from Europe to places like the United States. In this special National Cybersecurity Awareness Month episode, partners Vivek Mohan and Oliver Yaros along with host Julian Dibbell discuss these changes and a few things businesses can do to stay on top of them.

