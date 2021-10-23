ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week, thousands of (fully vaccinated) privacy lawyers and professionals will descend upon San Diego to attend the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Privacy.Security.Risk 2021 Conference. If you are attending P.S.R., please consider two breakout sessions moderated by Alan Friel and Kyle Fath from Squire Patton Boggs' Global Data Privacy, Cybersecurity and Digital Assets Practice.

Alan, recently named Co-Chair of SPB's Global Data Practice, will be moderating a panel on "Data For Good: Empowering Innovation Through Ethical Uses of Data" with Jules Polonetsky, CEO, Future of Privacy Forum, Lydia de la Torre, former Squire Patton Boggs attorney and Board Member of the California Privacy Protection Agency, and Barbara Lawler, COO and Sr. Strategist, The Information Accountability Foundation on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 PM PDT.

Kyle Fath, Of Counsel, will be moderating a panel entitled "The Cookieless Future: What It Means & How to Proactively Address Privacy Issues" on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 2:30 PM PDT. Joining Kyle on the panel are Beatrice Botti, Global Data & Privacy Officer, DoubleVerify, Julia Shullman, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer of TripleLift, and Brendan Smith, Founder and CEO of Enigma Data.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.