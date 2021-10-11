Legislation is starting to move off California Governor Gavin Newsom's desk. As we reported in our summary of privacy laws passed out of the 2021 California legislature, one of the key privacy bills sent to the Governor for signature was the Genetic Information Privacy Act. Governor Newsom signed the GIPA yesterday, which will take effect on January 1, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.