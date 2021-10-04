United States:
Smart Cars Vs. Privacy: A Driverless Car Could Generate 100 GB Of Data Per Second
04 October 2021
Cooley LLP
"Fully autonomous vehicles might never come to much, but
many of the privacy issues they raise are as salient today as they
would be in any high-tech driverless future."
