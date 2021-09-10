Well, it happened again. For the fifth time in three years, T-Mobile, the nation's second-largest wireless carrier, has suffered a data breach that exposed highly sensitive personal information, affecting some 53 million current and past customers, as well as others who may have applied for T-Mobile accounts and were denied. Most alarmingly, it appears T-Mobile wasn't aware that it had been hacked and the hackers claim to have already sold the first batch of data.

This 11-minute podcast with Kevin DiLallo, a Partner at LB3, and TC2's Joe Schmidt takes a closer look at how this hack may influence how your enterprise conducts its business and offers up some much-needed guidance to help you protect your company and your data.

Originally published 24 August 2021

