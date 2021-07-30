Cooley's Travis LeBlanc and Randy Sabett provide insights on privacy law under different regimes, including GDPR, CCPA and more, in an installment of "Compliance & Legal Risk," a podcast series by EY and Georgetown Law. Hosted by Ronald "RJ" Coleman, the series features interviews with thought leaders in areas relating to legal risk and regulatory compliance.

Listen to the podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.