In the fourth episode of our Legislating Data Privacy series, we talk with Arizona Representative Domingo DeGrazia.

Representative DeGrazia is the author of HB 2865, which would have granted Arizona residents various privacy rights regarding their personal data.

In this fascinating interview, Representative DeGrazia - a CIPP/US - discusses the challenges of running consumer privacy legislation in Arizona and his hopes for passing legislation next year. He also discusses the Uniform Law Commission's Uniform Data Protection Act and his thoughts on whether he will run that legislation next year. Representative DeGrazia also talks about his opinions on enforcement, the role of states versus the federal government in passing privacy legislation, and the future of privacy legislation in the United States.

Click here to listen to the full interview.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.