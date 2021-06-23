On June 2, Nevada's Governor approved amendments to NRS 603A.300-360, the state's internet privacy legislation. The amended law would expand the definition of "sales" to mean transfers of covered information to operators or data brokers in exchange for monetary consideration. In addition, the amended law would apply to data brokers, would allow an entity to benefit from the 30-day cure period only once, and would add exemptions for certain types of entities and covered information. The amendments take effect October 1, 2021. Entities subject to the law should evaluate what operational changes are needed to comply with the expanded requirements.

Key Changes

SB 260 makes several meaningful changes to NRS 603A.300 et seq. Key changes are summarized below.

Expanded definition of "sale": SB 260 broadens the definition of "sale" to mean "the exchange of covered information for monetary consideration by an operator or data broker to another person." The amended definition of "sale" contrasts with the existing definition, which limits "sales" to transfers to another person "for the person to license or sell the covered information to additional persons." Although SB 260 broadens the definition of "sale," it keeps unchanged the exceptions to "sale."

SB 260 adds new exemptions for:

Next Steps

Organizations may wish to take several steps to determine their obligations under SB 260 and, where required, to comply with the relevant requirements. These steps may include, for example:

Evaluate applicability: Organizations may wish to evaluate the extent to which they qualify as an "operator" or a "data broker" under SB 260 and whether they can benefit from an exception to the law.

Entities subject to SB 260 may wish to update existing data inventories and mappings to better understand how the entity transfers "covered information" in a manner that might qualify as a "sale" under SB 260. Remember to consider whether a transfer falls within an exception. Update privacy notices as needed: Entities subject to SB 260 should determine whether privacy notice revisions are warranted, such as to properly disclose how Nevada consumers can opt out of their sales.

Baily Martin, a summer associate in our Washington D.C., office contributed to this entry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.