Travis LeBlanc, partner and vice chair of Cooley's cyber/data/privacy practice group and member of the US Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, discusses privacy arguments, breaking down why the US Supreme Court often gets it wrong, the need for CPOs in the public sector, privacy as a civil rights issue and more in the latest installment of "Data Protection Breakfast Club," a podcast series by Alyce, hosted by Andy Dale and Pedro Pavón.

