United States:
Podcast: Data Protection Breakfast Club – Travis LeBlanc
Travis LeBlanc, partner and vice chair of Cooley's
cyber/data/privacy practice group and member of the US Privacy and
Civil Liberties Oversight Board, discusses privacy arguments,
breaking down why the US Supreme Court often gets it wrong, the
need for CPOs in the public sector, privacy as a civil rights issue
and more in the latest installment of "Data Protection
Breakfast Club," a podcast series by Alyce, hosted by Andy
Dale and Pedro Pavón.
Listen to the podcast
