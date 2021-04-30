As expected, today Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (the "Act") into law, though the Act will not go into effect until January 1, 2023. As a result, Virginia becomes the second state in the United States to enact a data privacy law that purports to regulate the collection, use, and disclosure of the personal data of its residents generally. See our previous post for a summary and analysis of the Act's key provisions and a discussion of how the Act differs from similar laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act and California Privacy Rights Act.

Originally published March 2, 2021.

