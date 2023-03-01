ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Asset Recovery And Judgment Enforcement: A Focus On The US And New Trends With An Assist From The UK

Please join Steptoe for an in-depth webinar on Asset Recovery and Judgment Enforcement. In addition to providing an overview of the technical, procedural and strategic considerations necessary to monetize judgments, this presentation will specifically cover:



The how and why of finding the assets before you begin to pursue recovery, Judgment recognition, Priority of Liens, New trends, including sanctions, blocked assets, digital currencies and reverse veil piercing in Delaware.

