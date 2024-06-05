Eight survivors of child sexual abuse with claims against the Archdiocese of Baltimore presented impact statements to the Bankruptcy Court in Baltimore on May 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. The hearing was open to the public.

Attorneys representing the clergy abuse survivors, including those from Brown, Goldstein & Levy, advocated for allowing survivors to share their stories in court and have their voices heard. BGL client, Victoria Jewell, was one of eight survivors who shared stories of their abuse.

The hearing follows an April 11, 2024 hearing, where BGL client Thomas Carney described the effects of his abuse to the Court. BGL client, Paul Jan Zdunek, leads the Creditors' Committee, a group of survivors representing the interests of all survivors with claims of child sex abuse against priests and clergy associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

As a reminder, clergy sexual abuse survivors have until May 31, 2024 to file a claim in the bankruptcy case.

Navigating the claims process and recounting the trauma of sexual abuse can be difficult and overwhelming, but the attorneys at Brown, Goldstein & Levy are here to help. We have vast experience litigating difficult sexual assault cases and have won million-dollar and multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements in favor of survivors. We are currently representing scores of survivors with claims against the Archdiocese of Baltimore (including clients who signed releases with the Archdiocese in the past), the Archdiocese of Washington, the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, numerous private and public schools, and other institutions.

If you believe you have a claim of sexual abuse against the Archdiocese of Baltimore, or any other individual or entity, do not hesitate to contact us for a confidential consultation.

