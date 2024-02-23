United States:
Let's Talk FCA: Criminal Investigations And The False Claims Act (Podcast)
23 February 2024
Crowell & Moring LLP
In this episode, Steve Byers, Jason Crawford, and Agustin Orozco
discuss the intersection between False Claims Act investigations
and parallel criminal proceedings. "Let's Talk FCA"
is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest
developments with the False Claims Act.
