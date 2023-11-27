Marcus Childress sat down with CNN's Laura Coates to discuss the verdict in the 14th Amendment case against former President Donald Trump in Colorado. Marcus examined the significant role the January 6th Committee's report played in the case, the impact of the court finding that Trump engaged in insurrection, and what we may see on appeal.

Marcus leverages his extensive investigative and trial experience to guide clients through parallel inquiries, including congressional investigations, government enforcement actions, civil litigation, and workplace crises. While serving as investigative counsel to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, Marcus conducted more than 60 depositions and interviews of key witnesses. As an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate in the US Air Force and a Special Assistant US Attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, he oversaw more than 100 criminal investigations and tried more than 20 criminal jury trials.

