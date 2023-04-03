ARTICLE

In this episode of the Above Board podcast, Morrison Foerster partner and host Dave Lynn discusses the U.S. DOJ's new corporate voluntary self-disclosure policy with Nate Mendell, the former Acting U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts and partner in the firm's Investigations + White Collar Defense practice, and James Koukios, co-chair of the firm's Securities Litigation, Enforcement, and White Collar Defense group and co-head of the FCPA + Global Anti-Corruption practice. The new policy is intended to incentivize companies to voluntarily self-disclose misconduct to U.S. Attorney's Offices and remediate misconduct by providing standardized benefits for doing so. The discussion outlines the essential components of the new voluntary self-disclosure policy and the pros and cons to be evaluated in a company's potential decision to self-disclose.

