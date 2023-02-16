Several attorneys in our Michigan offices, including multiple members of our Pro Bono Committee, have been dedicating their time to this amazing volunteer opportunity, Project Clean Slate. This volunteer pro bono project is a City of Detroit initiative that helps residents expunge criminal convictions and improve access to better employment, housing, and educational opportunities. PCS was created to eliminate those barriers and support eligible Detroiters with the expungement process - free of charge. To learn more about Project Clean Slate, click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.