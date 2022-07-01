Alex Lawrence spoke to the Texas Tribune about the abortion funds in Texas ceasing services, fearing that the state's tangled web of abortion laws could make it a crime to pay for a Texan to leave the state to seek abortion services.

"A lot of this is just fear of overzealous and rogue prosecutors in the state of Texas, which is a valid fear," Alex said. "There's a lot of concern that some prosecutor who wants to over-read these laws will go after individuals who help women...leave the state."

