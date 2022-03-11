ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Since taking his seat, Justice Michael Burke has written nine majority opinions in cases involving criminal, quasi-criminal, juvenile justice and mental health issues. One majority involved habeas corpus law. Two (both from 2021) involved criminal procedure. Justice Burke has written six majority opinions in constitutional law – two in 2020 and four in 2021.

Justice Burke has written four dissents in criminal cases – one in 2020 and three in 2021. His dissents were evenly distributed – one each in constitutional law, criminal procedure, habeas corpus and violent crimes.

Join us back here next week as we continue our analysis of the Illinois Supreme Court's decision making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.