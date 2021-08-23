ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block announced last month that a former chief in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California Brandon Fox would be returning to the firm to lead its Los Angeles office beginning Aug. 16.

Fox left his partner post at Jenner & Block in 2019 to serve as the chief of the criminal division of the U.S. attorney's office. Fox has spent his career going in and out of private practice. Before joining Jenner & Block in 2017, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California and in the Northern District of Illinois before that.

But Fox told Law360 Pulse that he's ready to stay put at Jenner & Block, where he is also the co-chair of the firm's investigations, compliance and defense practice. Law360 caught up with the firm's new managing partner to talk about his time running the criminal division, his goals for the future of the Los Angeles office and the challenge of fostering office culture in an era of remote working. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why did you decide to return to Jenner & Block when you did?

When I left [Jenner & Block], I was a little sad because I was enjoying it and my business was growing. The firm was doing really well. But the U.S. attorney asked me if I'd come back and run this large criminal division, and it was really hard for me to say no to an exciting opportunity like that. But I told him at the time that I would give him the two-year commitment because I knew that I wanted to get back into private practice. And after looking at opportunities available to me, I realized even more so what a special place Jenner & Block is. And that's why I decided to return.

You've been in and out of public service for most of your career. Do you think you'd ever return to the public sector?

I've told other people this, I am considering this to be my last job. I am committed to it. I spent 15-plus years in the government and that's a long time. It was a great experience. I enjoyed just about every minute of it. But I'm happy to be back in private practice.

To view the full article click here

Originally published by Law360 13 August 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.