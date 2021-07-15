ARTICLE

United States: In What Area Of Criminal Law Are Amici Most Often On The Winning Side (Part 2, 2000-2009)?

Only six amicus briefs were filed in criminal cases between 2000 and 2009. Both appellants' amici wound up winning their cases. Three of four appellees' amici prevailed as well.

Of the two winning appellants' amici, one was in a criminal procedure case and one was in a case involving juvenile justice issues. One amici supporting appellees in a violent crime case prevailed. Two out of three amici supporting appellees in constitutional law cases prevailed as well.

Join us back here later this week as we review the data for the years 2010 through 2020.

