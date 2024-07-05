WATCH NOW

The Supreme Court has now handed down its decisions in Loper Bright v. Raimondo and Relentless, Inc. v. Dep't of Commerce in which the Court overruled the Chevron doctrine, the longstanding rule requiring courts to defer to agencies' reasonable interpretations of ambiguous statutes.

The potential ramifications of the Supreme Court's decision are sweeping and will affect how regulated parties interact with lawmakers, comment on rules, and develop litigation strategies regarding agency action.

