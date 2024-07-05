ARTICLE
5 July 2024

Chevron Overruled: Understanding The Supreme Court's Decision In Loper Bright/Relentless And What It Could Mean For Regulated Communities (Video)

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore
The Supreme Court has now handed down its decisions in Loper Bright v. Raimondo and Relentless, Inc. v. Dep't of Commerce in which the Court overruled the Chevron doctrine...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Varu Chilakamarri
Photo of David R. Fine
Photo of Barry Hartman
Photo of Mark Ruge
Photo of Craig E. Leen
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

WATCH NOW

The Supreme Court has now handed down its decisions in Loper Bright v. Raimondo and Relentless, Inc. v. Dep't of Commerce in which the Court overruled the Chevron doctrine, the longstanding rule requiring courts to defer to agencies' reasonable interpretations of ambiguous statutes.

The potential ramifications of the Supreme Court's decision are sweeping and will affect how regulated parties interact with lawmakers, comment on rules, and develop litigation strategies regarding agency action.

If you would like to receive CLE credit for this On-Demand program, please access the webinar via the Watch Now button.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Varu Chilakamarri
Varu Chilakamarri
Photo of David R. Fine
David R. Fine
Photo of Barry Hartman
Barry Hartman
Photo of Mark Ruge
Mark Ruge
Photo of Craig E. Leen
Craig E. Leen
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More