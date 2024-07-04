ARTICLE
4 July 2024

Supreme Court Expands Window To Challenge Federal Regulations Under APA

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore
Plaintiffs not initially affected by a regulation may now bring an Administrative Procedure Act ("APA") challenge to the regulation up to six years after they are first affected.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Traci L. Lovitt
Photo of Donald McGahn II
Photo of Noel Francisco
Photo of Jonathan Gould
Photo of Alexander V. Maugeri
Photo of Yaakov M. Roth
Photo of Brett A. Shumate
Photo of Jennifer Swize
Photo of Charles E.T. Roberts
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 1, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, holding that an APA claim only "accrues" once a plaintiff is injured by final agency action. The six-year statute of limitations for APA claims runs from that accrual, meaning plaintiffs who are not affected initially by a regulation will still have their six-year window to bring an APA challenge once they actually are harmed by the regulation.

In its decision, the Court explained that the term "accrues" has had a "well-settled" meaning for more than 75 years. Traditionally, a right accrues when it comes into existence or when the plaintiff has a complete and present cause of action, including a cognizable injury. For purposes of the APA, then, a plaintiff's claim accrues when the plaintiff is injured by final agency action. Notably, the majority determined that the statute's "clear text" prevailed over policy considerations such as the dissent's warning that the decision could lead plaintiffs simply to create new companies to evade the statute of limitations and challenge old rules.

The case involved a Federal Reserve regulation regarding debit-card transaction fees. Petitioner Corner Post, a North Dakota truck stop, opened for business more than six years after the Federal Reserve issued the regulation. Thus, if the limitations period ran from the date the rule was finalized, its APA claim never would have accrued.

Corner Post ensures that newly formed or newly affected businesses and individuals have the same opportunity to challenge unlawful agency action under the APA as those affected when the action is taken. The six-year clock to bring an APA claim starts for each when the harm caused by the agency's action actually befalls the plaintiff.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Traci L. Lovitt
Traci L. Lovitt
Photo of Donald McGahn II
Donald McGahn II
Photo of Noel Francisco
Noel Francisco
Photo of Jonathan Gould
Jonathan Gould
Photo of Alexander V. Maugeri
Alexander V. Maugeri
Photo of Yaakov M. Roth
Yaakov M. Roth
Photo of Brett A. Shumate
Brett A. Shumate
Photo of Jennifer Swize
Jennifer Swize
Photo of Charles E.T. Roberts
Charles E.T. Roberts
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More