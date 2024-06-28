Danielle Sloane And Morgan Tandy Examine Recent Court Cases Regarding Labs

Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys Danielle Sloane and Morgan Tandy authored an article for G2 Intelligence examining four recent court cases involving labs and lab owners. In the article, the authors offered insights on the four cases and noted their significance within the industry. One of the cases Danielle and Morgan review was a sales contract dispute involving the legality of the contract under the Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act; three involved healthcare fraud and illegal kickback schemes perpetrated by lab owners/operators.

The full article, "July 2024 Labs in Court," was published by G2 Intelligence on June 24 and is available online (subscription required).

