ARTICLE
23 May 2024

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Stay Pending Arbitration Does Not Permit Dismissal

WE
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Contributor

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP logo
More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global.  The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.
Explore
The Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) creates the procedures for enforcing arbitration agreements. In Smith v. Spizzirri, the Supreme Court of the United States considered whether the FAA...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Michael Lowry
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) creates the procedures for enforcing arbitration agreements. In Smith v. Spizzirri, the Supreme Court of the United States considered whether the FAA "permits a court to dismiss the case instead of issuing a stay when the dispute is subject to arbitration and a party requests a stay pending arbitration." It was undisputed that the claims were subject to arbitration. The question was whether after compelling arbitration the district court was required to stay the case "rather than dismissing it entirely."

The Supreme Court acknowledged a circuit split on this point. It concluded the FAA's statutory text was clear though, and required a stay, but a stay does not include a dismissal. "When a district court finds that a lawsuit involves an arbitrable dispute, and a party requests a stay pending arbitration, section 3 of the FAA compels the court to stay the proceeding."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Lowry
Michael Lowry
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
23 May 2024

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Stay Pending Arbitration Does Not Permit Dismissal

United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration

Contributor

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP logo
More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global.  The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More