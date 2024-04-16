State attorneys general (AGs) are the chief legal officers of their states, and their areas of concern are vast. Aggressive enforcement against telemarking, debt relief, privacy violations, and charity fraud can generate goodwill with an AG's state residents. Compliance with laws, prompt complaint resolution, and proactive engagement with AGs are crucial. Host Len Gordon and his guest, former Venable partner Alex Megaris, go over how businesses facing AG inquiries should retain documents, negotiate confidentiality agreements, and focus efforts on smaller AG committees in multi-state actions to manage these probes effectively.

self Host: Len Gordon Guest: Alex Megaris The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.