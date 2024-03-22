HB24-1168

Summary

The bill requires public meetings to be available in real time by live streaming that is recorded and accessible to people with disabilities, requires public bodies to post any documents that will be distributed in a public hearing on their websites 24 hours in advance, requires public bodies to permit public comment by video conferencing unless there is no internet, and requires public bodies to provide auxiliary aids or services for meetings, if requested in advance.

Legislative Updates

[Hearing: March 20 @ 1:30 PM in Room LSB-A]

2024-01-31 / Introduced

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government



