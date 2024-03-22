Suing the federal government can be a daunting task. In this episode, Todd Smith and Jody Sanders sit down with Tom Jacob, a partner at National Trial Law in Austin, Texas, to discuss the intricacies of litigating cases under the Federal Tort Claims Act. Tom highlights the groundbreaking Sutherland Springs mass-shooting case, in which his firm secured a $230 million verdict against the Air Force. He also shares insights into the role of technology in legal practice, including how he leverages his coding skills to streamline his work. Join us for an engaging conversation about the intersection of law, technology, and advocacy.

